OuterVision® Power Supply Calculator

Real Power Consumption

OuterVision Power Supply Calculator is the most accurate PC power consumption calculator available and is trusted by computer enthusiasts, PC hardware and power supply manufacturers across the Globe. Are you building a modern gaming PC, low power HTPC media server, or maybe you need to figure out power requirements for a rack in a data center? We've got you covered - OuterVision PSU Calculator will help you to select a suitable power supply unit and even Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for your system. Building cryptocurrency mining rig? Check our Mining Rig Builder tool.

Video Card Overclock

Basic version of the OuterVision Power Supply Calculator allows users to quickly estimate power consumption with minimal selection of PC parts. On the other hand, our Expert, more advanced version of the PSU Calculator greatly extends the ability to select various PC parts and components, adds CPU and Graphics card overclocking, and allows consumers to calculate PC energy consumption, compare PSU efficiencies, and ultimately project energy cost.